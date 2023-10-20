Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Army

The LSU Tigers are at home here in this spot vs Army and could try some new designs out here,

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more. A 2-1 record last week as we look to get a 3-0 this time around.

2023 Record, 11-10.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Army Team Total UNDER 13.5 Points

Is this a little risky, yes, but I like it as LSU should have more than enough to keep them under two touchdowns. I know we’ve bet a lot of unders and are doing two more in today’s predictions, but these are hard to see not hitting. They are way too high.

2 Game Total UNDER 59.5

Continuing that trend, we will take the full game under. As you see with our final prediction, we believe the score will be one sided, so with that in mind, and the possibility of resting starters as soon as the third quarter, we like this to hit.

The odds are standard, but with -110 over at DKSB we can get a nice win.

3 Largest Lead of the Game UNDER 35.5

Expect a huge lead and then the resting of starters and given that we can see this hitting. That is a ton of points and the final score we have predicted gives us that so we will take the under here.

I like this bet to hit at -125.

Final score prediction: LSU 45-7 Army

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!