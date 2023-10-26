Haley Mustari Commits to LSU

There are a lot of LSU fans that should be excited with the newest commit.

LSU landed their third recruit in the class of 2025 Wednesday when 4-star Haley Mustari publicized the commitment she made to her club gym mates. Mustari is tied for 14th overall in College Gym News’ 2025 rankings with uncommitted Jordis Eichman and fellow LSU commit Elyse Wenner.

Mustari began her Level 10 career in 2018 at Dynamo Gymnastics in Oklahoma City, most famous as the home gym for American gymnastics icon Shannon Miller. She made her Level 10 debut at the November 2018 EGA Winter Invite, her only meet that calendar year. In 2019, she won the beam, floor and all-around titles in her division at regionals and finished in the top five in her division on bars, floor and in the all-around in her division at Level 10 nationals. Do not bother trying to understand how USAG does the divisions for Level 10 nationals because the parents can’t get a straight answer.

Mustari made her debut in the top 100 scores in the Covid-shortened 2020 season. She had a top 100 bars score, three top 100 beam scores, a top 100 floor score and a top 100 all-around score of 38.775, one she earned at the 2020 Presidential Classic. In 2021, she tied for the bars title in her division at Level 10 nationals.

2022 was an absolutely ridiculous season with six top 100 scores. She scored four 10s including three on bars, tied with Alabama freshman Chloe LaCoursiere for most in the nation. At the 2022 Oklahoma Optional Championship, she scored a 10 on bars and beam while finishing with a 39.100 AA score, her first 39 and tied for the 30th best score in 2022. She finished second in her division on bars and beam at regionals and third in the all-around. At nationals, she tied for second on bars and finished third in the all-around.

In 2023, she had fewer 10s but eight top 100 scores. She made her Nastia Liukin Cup debut in February in the Senior division at which she tied for fifth on bars, finished fourth on beam and finished 10th in the all-around. Her last three meets of the season were the stuff of legends. She nearly swept her division at the 2023 Oklahoma Optional State Championships and scored a 10 on bars. At regionals, she tied for third on vault, won the all-around title and scored a 9.975 to win the bars title in her division. She then stormed into nationals with a fury, finished top 10 on every event, tied for second on beam, won the all-around with a top 100 score of 38.900 and put up her second 10 on bars to win that title, too.

Here’s what College Gym News had to say about Mustari when they previewed her back in June.

“Mustari’s bars are, in a word, flawless. No, really. She’s the presumptive successor to incoming Alabama freshman Chloe LaCoursiere’s level 10 Bars Queen crown, with five scores of 9.900 or better in 2023. Though not as consistent on beam, Mustari is excellent when she hits, evidenced by her 9.925 season high and second-place finish at nationals. Vault has been the one real weakness in her all-around game up to this point, but even that event showed marked improvement as the season progressed.”

Mustari visited Utah, Oklahoma and Florida before visiting LSU.