Recruiting Hot Streak! Tigers Add Two Corners, Five-Star OT

It’s been a while since we’ve talked crootin’ on this here website, but the past week has been awfully generous for LSU’s 2024 class.

Earlier this week LSU’s added a pair of corners, three-star PJ Woodland and four-star Bernard Causey, and last night the Tigers flipped five-star offensive tackle Weston Davis. Even better, LSU flipped all three from rival SEC programs (Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M respectively).

Let’s start from the oldest to the newest update. Woodland, from the Hattiesburg area, was the first to jump on board, flipping Monday. Woodland pledged to Mississippi State earlier in October but backed off. Many thought that Woodland would be flipping to Ole Miss, not LSU, but he visited for both the Auburn and Army games, and Woodland is now a Tiger.

Hot on the heels of Woodland’s flip was Bernard Causey, a four-star corner out of New Orleans. Woodland was committed to Ole Miss, reopened things Monday night, and about 12 hours later officially flipped to LSU.

Causey and Woodland give LSU a total of four corners committed, which is a welcome sign with the state of the current corner back room. No word yet on whether or not Causey and Woodland can get a special waiver from the NCAA to play next weekend against Alabama because y’all its getting grim back there.

Davis is the biggest boom, flipping from the Aggies. Depending on who you look at, Davis is either a top prospect or an elite one. 247 has Davis as a four-star, top-20 prospect at his position. On3 however has Davis as a five-star, top-20 overall prospect.

One of Brian Kelly’s claims to fame at Notre Dame was dominant offensive lines, and we’re starting to see that take hold at LSU. This 2023 LSU offensive line may very well win the Joe Moore Award, and there’s talent in droves that are waiting in the wings like Lance Heard and DJ Chester. With Davis on board along with another blue chip prospect in Ethan Calloway, expect Kelly and Brad Davis to keep LSU stout up front.