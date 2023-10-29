 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LSU Climbs to 13 in AP Poll

Finally: Alabama week

By Zach Junda
NCAA Football: Army at Louisiana State Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The eyes of the college football world will be focused on Tuscaloosa this Saturday for the newly ranked No. 13 Tigers of LSU versus Alabama.

Thanks to having a bye and a bit of carnage, LSU moved from 15th to 13th in this week’s AP Poll. Bama got bumped up from 9th to 8th. LSU-Alabama is the biggest game of the weekend and even gets the College Gameday treatment on top of the CBS primetime slot.

There was no change to the top five with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, and Washington leading the way. Oklahoma took a tumble from 6th to 10th after losing to Kansas. The Pac 12 is the big loser this week as Utah and Oregon State each dropped five spots; the Utes got blasted by Oregon 35-6 in Salt Lake, while Oregon State got got by Arizona.

This is the last weekend most will care about the AP Poll as the first CFP rankings will come out Tuesday night. In the meantime, here’s’ this week’s AP Poll.

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Penn State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ole Miss
  12. Notre Dame
  13. LSU
  14. Missouri
  15. Louisville
  16. Oregon State
  17. Air Force
  18. Utah
  19. Tennessee
  20. UCLA
  21. Tulane
  22. Kansas
  23. James Madison
  24. USC
  25. Kansas State

