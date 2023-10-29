LSU Climbs to 13 in AP Poll

The eyes of the college football world will be focused on Tuscaloosa this Saturday for the newly ranked No. 13 Tigers of LSU versus Alabama.

Thanks to having a bye and a bit of carnage, LSU moved from 15th to 13th in this week’s AP Poll. Bama got bumped up from 9th to 8th. LSU-Alabama is the biggest game of the weekend and even gets the College Gameday treatment on top of the CBS primetime slot.

There was no change to the top five with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, and Washington leading the way. Oklahoma took a tumble from 6th to 10th after losing to Kansas. The Pac 12 is the big loser this week as Utah and Oregon State each dropped five spots; the Utes got blasted by Oregon 35-6 in Salt Lake, while Oregon State got got by Arizona.

This is the last weekend most will care about the AP Poll as the first CFP rankings will come out Tuesday night. In the meantime, here’s’ this week’s AP Poll.