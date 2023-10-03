Five Tigers Set for MLB Playoffs

To me October is the greatest sports month on the calendar. We’ve got NFL and college football in full swing, NBA and the NHL starting up, and oh yeah a little thing known as postseason baseball.

The 2023 MLB playoffs begin today and five former Tigers are gunning for the World Series. The group is headlined by Houston’s Alex Bregman. He and his Astros teammates are trying to repeat as MLB champs and claim their third World Series since 2017. Bregman had a strong season for the Stros hitting 25 homers and recording 98 RBI. Houston has a bye in the Wild Card round and won’t play until Saturday.

Down in Tampa Josh Smith and the Texas Rangers will take on the Rays in a best-of-three Wild Card round. Smith wasn’t an every day infielder for Texas, but played in 90 games and took 232 at bats. He hit modest .185 with six homers and 15 RBI. Texas and Tampa are the first of the four Wild Card series and first pitch is scheduled for 2:00, you can catch that game on ABC.

Up north the AL Central Champion Minnesota Twins and Andrew Stevenson take on Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman. Stevenson played sparingly for Minnesota, mainly as a defensive replacement and pinch runner. Gausman made his second All-Star team and went 12-9 with a 3.16 ERA. First pitch for Toronto-Minnesota is 3:30 and that series will be on ESPN.

Finally, Aaron Nola and the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins. Nola went 12-9 this season with a 4.46 ERA and struck out 202 in 193.2 innings. First pitch for Miami and Philly is 7:00 P.M. and that game will also be on ESPN.