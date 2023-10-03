NFLSU Week 4 Recap

Need a break from exhaustive task of thinking about the current LSU Football team? You’re in the right place. Let’s break down how our guys did in the pros this week.

Lions 34 at Packers 24

No thank you,

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Falcons 7 at Jaguars 23

Sir K’Lavon Chaisson IV registered one QB hit across the pond Sunday.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Dolphins 20 at Bills 48

While it was an overall great day for the Buffalo Bills, it was a devastating game for LSU fans as our beloved Tre’Davious White was lost to a season-ending injury for the second time in three years. Just heartbreaking news for an all-around great guy. With the way Josh Allen has played since that Week 1 disaster I’m holding out hope his teammates can get him that ring he deserves. They still have Reid Ferguson to keep their games from being a 0 on our scale. Duke Riley had one tackle for Miami.

NFLSU Score: -100/10 :(

Broncos 31 at Bears 28

A week after allowing 70 points the Broncos got a win! While the team is still bad, at least Lloyd Cushenberry can at least take solace in the fact that Sean Payton appears to have fixed the offense. He’s gonna keep experiencing losses but at least he’ll have a more enjoyable time doing it.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Ravens 28 at Browns 3

Still no OBJ but Patrick Queen and Grant Delpit each had five tackles. Ethan Pocic left with a knee injury and is day to day.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Steelers 6 at Texans 30

Injuries on the Houston OL resulted in Austin Deculus making his first career start at left tackle... and he held up pretty well! The Steelers defense, which features TJ Watt in case you forgot, didn’t allow a sack all game. He was under a lot of heat after some rough preseason performances, but Houston Twitter has been giving him his props!

Patrick Peterson had five tackles and a pass breakup and Kwon Alexander had four tackles.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Buccaneers 26 at Saints 9

Devin White and Tyrann Mathieu each had five tackles. Trey Palmer caught two passes for six yards including a TD in his return to his home state.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Vikings 21 at Panthers 13

Don’t matter if you’re 0-3, keep feeding Justin Jefferson. Six catches for 85 yards and two TDs. Danielle Hunter had four tackles. Jaquelin Roy and Jay Ward BOTH made their pro debuts. Roy had three tackles and Ward had one. You wouldn’t know these guys went to LSU with all the tackling they were doing.

Terrace Marshall Jr had his first big game of the season with nine catches for 56 yards, while DJ Chark caught two for 28. Donte Jackson had one tackle. Action all over the place... told y’all this game was a must watch.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Rams 29 at Colts 23 (OT)

An overtime game, how exciting! Too bad we don’t care.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Commanders 31 at Eagles 34 (OT)

Another OT game, but Saahdiq Charles played every snap, so we care slightly more.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bengals 3 at Titans 27

Hey remember last week when I said Joe Burrow should sit?... yeah. Burrow went 20/30 for 165 yards. Like sure that’s a 2018 Burrow statline. He just clearly isn’t himself out there. Ja’Marr Chase caught seven passes for 73 yards. He let his frustrations be known postgame. Excuse his profanity.

New canonical wide receiver content just dropped pic.twitter.com/z0imzqr5RD — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 1, 2023

Whatever decision the Bengals pick, it may be a lost season anyway. Poor Joe Burrow will really never have a healthy training camp.

Meanwhile Arden Key posted a classic NFL Arden Key statline again: one tackle for one sack. Kristian Fulton had two tackles and a pass breakup.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Raiders 17 at Chargers 24

Will Clapp got the start and played the whole game at center. He did great!

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Patriots 3 at Cowboys 38

Damone Clark had six tackles, Jalen Mills had five and Davon Godchaux had one.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Cardinals 16 at 49ers 28

BJ Ojulari played.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Chiefs 23 at Jets 20

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran three times for 12 yards. Al Woods was inactive.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Seahawks 24 at Giants 3

Jamal Adams returned from injury after a year... then left with a concussion on the first drive. To make it even worse for us, Damien Lewis was carted off. We can’t have anything nice.

Actually Cor’Dale Flott made a tackle. We can have that I guess.

NFLSU Score: 1/10