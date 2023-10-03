LSU-Auburn to Kickoff at Night

It will be Saturday night in Death Valley when LSU (3-2, 2-1) returns home to take on Auburn we just don’t yet know the specifics.

Monday the SEC announced that next week’s LSU-Auburn game will kickoff at either 6:00 P.M. and be carried on ESPN, or at 6:30 and be on SEC Network. Those decisions will be finalized after this week’s games.

The other game for next week that still needs to be determined is Missouri at Kentucky, which would be a massive game if the other Tigers and Wildcats take care of business against LSU and Georgia respectively.

CBS has a weird 11 A.M./2:30 P.M. doubleheader. Brad and Gary will be in Knoxville for A&M-Tennessee while the B-squad will be in Nashville for Georgia-Vanderbilt. The rest of the week’s slate is as follows

11 a.m. CT – Georgia at Vanderbilt, CBS

11 a.m. CT – Arkansas at Alabama, ESPN

2:30 p.m. CT – Texas A&M at Tennessee, CBS

2:30 p.m. CT – Florida at South Carolina, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Missouri at Kentucky OR Auburn at LSU*, ESPN*

6:30 p.m. CT – Missouri at Kentucky OR Auburn at LSU*, SEC Network