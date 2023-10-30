Link gumbo: Dropping into T Town

The nerves are here. Just a different level than normal. It is so nice to walk into this week having that win last year. No narrative of “Can BK ever beat Saban?”. That question was answered the second he brought some similar talent to the stadium, then won the west and eliminated Bama from the playoff and SEC championship almost a year ago today.

It also helps that we are 2-2 over the last 4 years. And we bring the best player on the field on both sides of the ball. And the better O Line. WR group. Running Game. And overall offense. I am excited to see it this weekend in one of the tougher tests of the season.

We also carry some Heisman hopes into this game, and the conversation will catch on fire if Jayden does what I expect him to do. But I also know, Jayden has already improved his draft status this year, and played his way into to top 10 eligible QBs this cycle.

I am sure the nerves will build, but certain anxiety’s have already dissipated, which makes it a fun weekend to prep for.

The bye week was our friend:

LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll (wafb.com)

Least stressful weekend of the season just happened

Stage doesn’t need to be set at this point, the eyes are already there:

Stage may be set for Jayden Daniels’ Heisman moment in Tuscaloosa – Crescent City Sports

His running and decision making will win this game

I remember the last time a Heisman contender for LSU rolled into T Town

LSU in NFL: Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase go off as Bengals upset 49ers (yahoo.com)

Oh, looks like the Bengals got back on track.

Hopefully both healed up:

How Alabama and LSU used the bye week to prep for SEC West battle - al.com

So far results sound good, but waiting for the presser today

I am calling the under, and I think defense will play a big role in that:

Andre Sam is getting more comfortable in the LSU defense (yahoo.com)

The focus has been on DBs. But it really needs to be on our Linebackers