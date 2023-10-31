 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LSU Ranked 14th in First CFP Poll

Let’s get mad about rankings

By Zach Junda
NCAA Football: Army at Louisiana State
11+3=14
Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Trick or treat Tiger fans, the College Football Playoff committee put out its first rankings Tuesday night and the powers that be put LSU at 14th in the initial rankings.

The placement is...fine? I guess? It doesn’t really matter, the results on the field do. There’s plenty of games to be won and points to be scored between now and when the final poll comes out on December 3.

If you want to get mad at the initial rankings—and don’t we love getting mad at college football polls?—the committee showed some inconsistencies with head-to-head results. They have Washington (5) ahead of Oregon (6) and Texas (7) ahead of Alabama (8), but they ranked Missouri 12th, aka two spots ahead of LSU despite losing the head-to-head.

Again does this all matter? Not at all. If LSU beats Alabama and Georgia knocks off Mizzou this weekend, the 12 vs. 14 ranking will be just a tiny footnote in the story of the 2023 college football season.

One more interesting note to come out of Tuesday’s rankings: Georgia is second, behind Ohio State. But as Al Davis said, “just win, baby.”

The first College Football Playoff rankings are as follows:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Georgia
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Penn State
  12. Missouri
  13. Louisville
  14. LSU
  15. Notre Dame
  16. Oregon State
  17. Tennessee
  18. Utah
  19. UCLA
  20. USC
  21. Kansas
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. Kansas State
  24. Tulane
  25. Air Force

