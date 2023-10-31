LSU Ranked 14th in First CFP Poll

Trick or treat Tiger fans, the College Football Playoff committee put out its first rankings Tuesday night and the powers that be put LSU at 14th in the initial rankings.

The placement is...fine? I guess? It doesn’t really matter, the results on the field do. There’s plenty of games to be won and points to be scored between now and when the final poll comes out on December 3.

If you want to get mad at the initial rankings—and don’t we love getting mad at college football polls?—the committee showed some inconsistencies with head-to-head results. They have Washington (5) ahead of Oregon (6) and Texas (7) ahead of Alabama (8), but they ranked Missouri 12th, aka two spots ahead of LSU despite losing the head-to-head.

Again does this all matter? Not at all. If LSU beats Alabama and Georgia knocks off Mizzou this weekend, the 12 vs. 14 ranking will be just a tiny footnote in the story of the 2023 college football season.

One more interesting note to come out of Tuesday’s rankings: Georgia is second, behind Ohio State. But as Al Davis said, “just win, baby.”

The first College Football Playoff rankings are as follows: