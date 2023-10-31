Link Gumbo: Carrying Confidence

Welp. The Mekhi Wingo news sucked, because he is an absolute difference maker who would have an opportunity to make a difference against one of Alabama’s perceived weaknesses (the O Line, which is insane to type 8 weeks into a season).

But the fun of this game, and the REAL FUN when we win them, is the timely plays of folks who may get a little less spotlight. DeAngelo Peterson on a reverse, Michael Ford on a bolt to the pylon, and he is a legend now, but CEH just RIPPING up every level of a star studded Bama defense is a highlight reel I will play twice a year for the rest of my life.

John Emery had that moment last year, one indelible moment that will be forever etched with positivity. We are gonna need some players to step up and deliver at a timely moment. Harold Perkins snuffed out Bryce last year, we expected him to shine, but it was Mason Taylor who will forever be intertwined with that victory.

I can’t wait to see some Tigers step up.

Keep that vibe Mekhi!!

I’ll be back for the playoffs ‍♂️ we focused https://t.co/wYz1biry1s — mekhi wingo (@WingoMekhi) October 30, 2023

I don’t know if this line has moved, but it looks like a push to me

LSU is only a +3.5 point Underdog vs Alabama in Tuscaloosa.



It's the 1st time the Tigers have been that small of an underdog since 2008 in Baton Rouge. #SECThisMorning — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) October 30, 2023

ONE MORE THAN YOU

Who is Ray Baker and why does @Coach_EdOrgeron love him? This is Quick Ones with Coach O ☀️ #rhoback #craveactivity pic.twitter.com/gf8OXf0pN5 — RHOBACK (@rhoback) October 25, 2023

The most influential rivalry of the last 15 years

