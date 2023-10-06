Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Missouri

The LSU Tigers suffered mightily vs Ole Miss and now have an SEC loss. This week they face a very game Mizzou side who will also want a win.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more. A 1-2 record last week as we look to get better this week.

2023 Record, 8-7.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Damian Ramos OVER 6.5 Kicking Points

How about a new one here as we go with a kicker prop that some will love and some will hate. Ramos is more than solid and here in what can be a close game I do expect some stops so that allows for some field goals.

Imagine a three touchdown and two field goal game and we have the over hit easily.

2 Game Total First Half UNDER 31.5

Back to the well we go as I like the fist half under as both teams will score, but they cannott match last week’s game. With a motivated and slightly different defense, LSU can get some stops and even if they score a bit, the under is large enough to favor us.

We also get great value here as the play pays out -108 over at DKSB. Even a pretty high score gives us the under and being over the key number of 28 gives me a good look into why this one should hit.

3 Jayden Daniels OVER 302.5 Passing Yards

Expect a field day in this game. Daniels will need to air it out early and often and if we get similar play to last week this borders on a lock. He might not hit the 415 he had last time out, but he will be really good again and the skill players are there to be used well.

I like this bet to hit. (This is our PrizePicks Play, Use Code: PR-FLCK5IA to get a 100% Match.)

Final score prediction: LSU 34-24 Mizzou

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions. Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!