Link Gumbo: Jayden Daniels is a Golden God

The man bruised his ribs. On a late hit. Had to leave the game.

And when he came back he chose to run in the most pivotal play of the game up to that point.

And he is now in Jacob Hester status level for me now. Just forever respect.

Not to mention his deep ball capabilities are a thing of beauty. As are his slot fade placements. And Sideline darts that allow his WRs to circle back in and fall forward.

This is Rohan Davey-3rd and Mettenberger-Herb Tyler running- levels of fun, and the dude is worth tuning into the game for. Which should put him in Heisman convos, and starting this week off, it has.

Hats off to you Jayden, heal up and ball out.

Yes I do agree, Nashville based Bama fan run website:

On3 Midseason Heisman Power Rankings



Do you agree?



Read: https://t.co/b5eAsBNMbL pic.twitter.com/LG2kjGQEn4 — On3 (@On3sports) October 9, 2023

A small comparison:

Here’s how Jayden Daniels stacks up against the reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams so far #LSU pic.twitter.com/hN8TIBDiq8 — Mik’d Up (@Mikdup_8) October 8, 2023

Sounds like Fun Offenses bring Big Recruits:

New: Five Star Plus+ prospect Bryce Underwood will visit #LSU for the Auburn game this weekend.



The No. 1 overall prospect makes his latest trip to Baton Rouge as Jayden Daniels and the Tigers roll offensively.https://t.co/1IEBZ9fc4N pic.twitter.com/eXfByzlP9a — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) October 9, 2023

Reasons to feel better about the back end of the season: