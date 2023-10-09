Elyse Wenner Commits to LSU

This class isn’t old enough to remember LSU QB Matt Flynn.

LSU landed its first recruit in the 2025 class Monday when 4-star Elyse Wenner announced her commitment. Wenner is ranked 16th overall in College Gym News’ 2025 recruiting rankings.

Wenner began her Level 10 career in 2021 at Stallone Gymnastics in Stallone, PA, a gym most famous for producing 2019 national beam champion Natalie Wojcik of Michigan. In 2022, she scored 9.900 on vault to open the season, a top 100 score in the nation, won vault and beam at the Pennsylvania State Championships, tied for first on vault in her division at her regionals meet and won her division titles at Level 10 nationals on vault and beam, tying for first on the latter event.

In 2023, she had a breakout year. She scored another 9.900 on vault, a top 100 score, and put up two 9.850s on floor in back-to-back meets, also top 100 scores. Her 38.925 AA score at the 2023 Excalibur Cup in February was a new career high and a top 100 score. Wenner finished fifth on vault at the 2023 Nastia Liukin Cup. She defended her state vault title in March, finished fourth on beam and tied for second on floor. At regionals, she won vault, came in second on bars, tied for fourth on beam and came in third on floor and in the all-around. Her most recent competition was in May at Level 10 nationals at which she tied for ninth on vault and tied for 13th on floor.

Here’s what CGN’s Emily Minehart had to say about Wenner in June. “Every year there’s a junior recruit who I immediately start yelling about on Slack, screaming her name from the rooftops. This year that person was four-star Elyse Wenner. Her gymnastics is clean and precise, and she has solid fundamentals. She’s an NCAA star in the making and is proof that you don’t need E tumbling or a 10.0 vault to shine.”

Wenner visited Auburn and Utah before she visited LSU the night of the Arkansas game, a day on which LSU hosted several high-caliber recruits they hope commit.