Jayden Daniels, Emery Jones Named SEC Players of the Week

Jayden Daniels has been playing football better than anyone in the country, and for the third time this season his efforts were honored by the SEC.

Daniels was once again named the SEC’s offensive player of the week after picking up a total of 533 yards of offense and scoring five touchdowns. Daniels threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for a career-best 130 yards and two touchdowns. It should have been three rushing touchdowns, but in the first quarter the officials inexplicably ruled Daniels short of the end zone even though his entire torso was across the goal line.

But JD5 was not the only Tiger to be honored by the SEC. Sophomore tackle Emery Jones was named the conference’s offensive lineman of the week after he helped LSU run for 274 yards and 6.5 yards per attempt. It’s the first time Jones has been honored by the SEC.