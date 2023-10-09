Brunch with Brian: Auburn

After a long two weeks away from Baton Rouge, the 22nd ranked Fightin’ Tigers of LSU will be back inside Tiger Stadium this Saturday as LSU hosts Auburn.

As usual, Brian Kelly met with reporters Monday afternoon to preview Saturday night’s game against Auburn.

“Now we flip the script and welcome in Auburn,” Kelly said. “Hugh Freeze is an outstanding football coach. This is a well-coached football team. He’s taken the personnel and fit what they need to do with the personnel, and this is a football team that’s going to run the football, play physical… really well-coached on defense.”

Kelly elaborated on what makes Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze does to make his offenses so lethal.

“I just think he’s a smart football coach that’s going to utilize — like for me it’s still about players over plays and he’s going to take the players that he has and he’s going to set his offensive structure based upon his best players.”

Kelly was also asked about the health of quarterback Jayden Daniels, who left last week’s game briefly with a rib injury.

“I think our biggest concern was just overall soreness,” Kelly said. “You know, he got hit a number of times. It was a physical game, but you know, he checked out well yesterday. He was in the film room this morning. Got his his normal film study in around 5:30 this morning. Was with the trainers this morning and he’ll be full go for practice on Tuesday.”