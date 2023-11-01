NFLSU Week 8 Recap

The NFLSU Recaps have been kind of a bummer thus far this season. Between injuries to Joe Burrow and Justin Jefferson and alumni from the Les Miles Era being past their prime, there wasn’t the across the board domination we’ve gotten used to.

But things changed with one game this week. We’ll get there, just sit tight.

Buccaneers 18 at Bills 24

Devin White had nine tackles. Trey Palmer caught three passes for 22 yards. Reid Ferguson is still the Bills’ long snapper, but his days of being the only active Tiger in the roster might be over.

RB Leonard Fournette is signing with Bills practice squad. (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/JkQjxIZjyt — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2023

Sure it’s just the practice squad for now, but the Bills’ No. 2 RB right now is Latavius Murray who’s five years older than Lenny. Get him acclimated in time for the playoffs and he’s gonna shine again.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Patriots 17 at Dolphins 31

Davon Godchaux had three tackles and Jalen Mills had one.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Jets 13 at Giants 10 (OT)

Cor’Dale Flott had one tackle and two pass breakups. Let’s never speak of this game again.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Jaguars 20 at Steelers 10

Patrick Peterson and K’Lavon Chaisson each had two tackles. K’Lavon Chaisson had one and a pass breakup.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Saints 38 at Colts 27

Tyrann Mathieu had four tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Falcons 23 at Titans 28

Kristian Fulton had eight tackles with a pass breakup, while Arden Key had two tackles.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

DJ Chark caught two passes for 23 yards while Terrace Marshall caught one for 9. Donte Jackson and Deion Jones had five and three tackles, respectively.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Rams 20 at Cowboys 43

Damone Clark had six tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Vikings 24 at Packers 10

Danielle Hunter and Jaquelin Roy both had three tackles, with Hunter adding a sack. Fun fact: Danielle Hunter’s ten sacks currently lead the entire NFL.

Kirk Cousins is out for the season with a torn Achilles, so it will be interesting to see who the Vikings trot out at QB when Justin Jefferson returns.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Eagles 38 at Commanders 31

Saahdiq Charles was injured, so we have no interest in this other wise entertaining game.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Browns 20 at Seahawks 24

Jamal Adams had eight tackles and a passive pass deflection to create a Seahawks interception that set up the game-winning TD drive. Grant Delpit had six tackles for the Browns and Ethan Pocic played center.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Ravens 31 at Cardinals 24

Patrick Queen had a game-high 11 tackles. BJ Ojulari had three tackles including his first career sack! Odell Beckham played but did not catch a pass.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Chiefs 9 at Broncos 24

Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran one time for four yards.

Congratulations to Lloyd Cushenberry III on getting his first career win against the Kansas City Chiefs. This was the Broncos’ first win against Kansas City in eight years. Imagine if during LSU’s eight-year losing streak to Alabama, we lost to them TWICE every year. That’s brutal.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Bengals 31 at 49ers 17

I was mostly joking when I declared the Bengals back two weeks ago, but this one is for real. Joe Burrow was an absurdly efficient 28/32 for 283 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs against one of the league’s best defenses. He also added an impressive 43 rushing yards on six carries.

Ja’Marr Chase had an aesthetically pleasing statline of 10 catches for 100 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 backflip.

Next for the Bengals is a big Sunday Night game at home against the Bills. Let’s hope the J’s keep it up under the lights.

NFLSU Score: 9/10

Bears 13 at Chargers 30

Will Clapp once again played very well at center.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Raiders 14 at Lions 26

nuthin’

NFLSU Score: 0/10