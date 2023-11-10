Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Florida

The LSU Tigers host the Gators as they look to save a season and get to nine wins.

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more. A 2-1 record last week as we look to get a 3-0 this time around.

2023 Record, 14-13.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 LSU -6.5 First Quarter

Let’s ride a first quarter bet, all we need is LSU to be up by a TD after the first.

Simple enough, tight? Daniels, Nabers and Thomas Jr plus the running backs should be enough to keep them at bay and at least a TD up in the 1Q if not the whole game. This is why we’re not touching a full game spread given the anture that LSU could go up big and we get hit near the end with a garbage time TD to steal the cover away. This works for us well.

2 Total Touchdowns UNDER 8.5

A limited Jayden Daniels as he is probable, a solid Gators defense and no real juice other than it being an SEC matchup and we have to go under in total TD’s for the game. This is a unique bet, but one we like to hit.

The odds are standard at -105 over at DKSB we can get a nice win.

3 Malik Nabers ATTD

The elite stay elite and we like a Nabers TD at some point in this one! With this here we expect a ton of attention to be payed on the two elite LSU receivers and both have proven they can carry the load so give us a TD for LSU’s star man.

This is the Prize Picks choice, use code PR-FLCK5IA for a $25 bonus match.

Final score prediction: LSU 31-24 Florida

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions.

Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!