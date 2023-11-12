Jayden Daniels still deserves the Heisman Trophy

Jayden Daniels and the LSU Tigers beat the Florida Gators 52-35 on Saturday, the seventh time the offense has put up over 40 points this season.

Man it’s a Great Day to be a TIGER pic.twitter.com/jsUxQzHCeU — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023

Before the Tigers’ loss to Alabama last week, Jayden Daniels had the third-best odds to win the Heisman at +400. After Saturday’s win over Florida, Daniels’ odds now sit at +800, according to DraftKings.

Daniels had a historic night in LSU’s win over the Gators. He went 17/26 passing for 372 yards and 3 touchdowns. The dual-threat also added 234 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground on 12 rushing attempts. With this historic performance, Daniels became the first player in FBS history with 350 pass yards and 200 yards rushing in a game.

What a night for Jayden Daniels!



1st player in FBS history with 350 pass yards & 200 rush yards in a game

Most yards of total offense in SEC history

Most rush yards by a QB in a single game in LSU history pic.twitter.com/BxP9cx7x8E — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 12, 2023

Jayden Daniels has had the best season of all Heisman candidates so far, but it is more than just his statistics that show this. Daniels has made big-time plays and pro-level throws. His ability to operate the Tigers’ offense and put up big numbers against top opponents should’ve been enough to keep LSU in contention for the playoffs. Make no mistake about it, if the Tigers’ defense was even considered “just ok” LSU would be contending for a playoff spot. The LSU defense has cost Daniels and the Tigers’ offense any chance at an opportunity for the playoffs.

Oregon’s Bo Nix claimed the top spot in the Heisman race on Saturday after the Ducks beat former Heisman winner Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans thanks to Nix’s 4 touchdown performance. Nix has thrown for 2,723 yards and 25 touchdowns leading the Ducks to a 9-1 record on the season. Nix added 115 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground as well. Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,792 yards and 27 touchdowns. Daniels has also been a major threat running the ball adding 684 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground.

LSU’s three-loss record has been the major focal point holding Jayden Daniels from taking the lead in the Heisman race, but it isn’t impossible for a player to win despite a three-loss record. Quarterbacks Johnny Manziel, Lamar Jackson, and Caleb Williams were all Heisman winners with 3+ losses.

LSU’s win on Saturday is getting a lot of attention on social media, even being called Jayden Daniels’ “Heisman moment”. After getting knocked out of the game against Alabama due to a dirty hit, Daniels was being written off in the Heisman race. Daniels has responded with a historic performance proving he still deserves to be a top candidate in the voting.