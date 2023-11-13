LSU-Texas A&M to Kickoff at 11 A.M.

Kickoff times and networks for the final week of the regular season was announced by the SEC Monday and LSU’s game against Texas A&M got the dreaded 11 A.M. slot.

11 A.M, games are never fun and it sucks that it’ll be the last game inside Tiger Stadium until September 7, 2024. What’s even more disappointing is the SEC’s putting Jayden Daniels last chance to sway Heisman voters up against next weekend’s Michigan-Ohio State game.

Very smart of the SEC to put the last game for their one player who has a chance at winning the Heisman on TV at the same time as Michigan-Ohio State. Super cool!! https://t.co/eje1cYD4S3 — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 13, 2023

I get the Iron Bowl getting the CBS treatment. There was a zero percent chance CBS would pass on one last chance to show Alabama-Auburn. I can also understand Georgia-Georgia Tech and Florida State-Florida getting the primetime treatment as the Dawgs and Noles are both undefeated teams and wil likely be aiming to complete a pair of perfect regular seasons. What I don’t get is how the SEC decided to show Clemson-South Carolina at 6:30 since Clemson is down and South Carolina, currently 4-6, might not even be bowl eligible heading into that game.

The SEC has a legit Heisman quarterback in Jayden Daniels and for reasons I will never understand chose to put him up against the biggest regular season game of the year. Someone try and make it make sense because I don’t get it.