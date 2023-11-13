Jayden Daniels, Charles Turner Named SEC Players of the Week

In maybe the least surprising news of the season, Jayden Daniels’ efforts against Florida were recognized by the SEC as the conference’s player of the week.

From a yardage standpoint, Daniels had the greatest game in SEC history. JD5 picked up 606 yards of offense, which is the most in a single game in SEC history. Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for 350 yards and run for 200 in the same game.

This is the third time Daniels has been honored by the SEC. He shared the honor with Malik Nabers after the Mississippi State game and shared it after the Missouri game. Hopefully this is just the start of the Jayden Daniels honors ceremony.

Charles Turner was also recognized for his efforts as the SEC’s offensive lineman of the week. The LSU offense picked up 701 yards of offense, which is the third highest in program history. It was also the most yardage that Florida’s allowed in their history so that’s fun. This is the second time Turner’s been honored by the SEC, his first came after the win over Auburn.