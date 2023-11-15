 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tigers Up to 15th in Latest CFP Poll

A NY6 Bowl isn’t completely off the table

By Zach Junda
/ new
NCAA Football: Florida at Louisiana State Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff committee put out their latest CFP poll Tuesday evening and LSU moved up four spots, landing at No. 15 this week.

LSU got some help thanks to Kansas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma State losing this past weekend. With a little bit more help, LSU might be able to grab an at-large bid for a New Year’s Six bow,, assuming the Tigers win out and finish 9-3.

No new teams entered the top 25 this week, but there was a small bit of shuffling. Georgia overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot, while Missouri and Louisville climbed into the top 10. The Cardinals just need a win over Miami this weekend to clinch a date with Florida State in the ACC Championship Game. Iowa is also on the threshold of clinching, needing just a win over Illinois to punch its ticket to the B1G Championship against either Michigan or Ohio State.

This week’s CFP Poll is as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Missouri
  10. Louisville
  11. Oregon State
  12. Penn State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Oklahoma
  15. LSU
  16. Iowa
  17. Arizona
  18. Tennessee
  19. Notre Dame
  20. North Carolina
  21. Kansas State
  22. Utah
  23. Oklahoma State
  24. Tulane
  25. Kansas

Loading comments...