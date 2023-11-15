Tigers Up to 15th in Latest CFP Poll

The College Football Playoff committee put out their latest CFP poll Tuesday evening and LSU moved up four spots, landing at No. 15 this week.

LSU got some help thanks to Kansas, Tennessee, and Oklahoma State losing this past weekend. With a little bit more help, LSU might be able to grab an at-large bid for a New Year’s Six bow,, assuming the Tigers win out and finish 9-3.

No new teams entered the top 25 this week, but there was a small bit of shuffling. Georgia overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot, while Missouri and Louisville climbed into the top 10. The Cardinals just need a win over Miami this weekend to clinch a date with Florida State in the ACC Championship Game. Iowa is also on the threshold of clinching, needing just a win over Illinois to punch its ticket to the B1G Championship against either Michigan or Ohio State.

This week’s CFP Poll is as follows: