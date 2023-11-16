NFLSU Week 10 Recap

If Jayden Daniels trying to outscore his own defense’s ineptitude wasn’t thrilling enough, Week 10 of the NFL season was wild one. Let’s break down how former LSU players did in them, the only thing we care about.

Panthers 13 at Bears 16

Terrace Marshall Jr. caught one pass for 11 yards. Donte Jackson had seven tackles and one pass breakup. Deion Jones had five tackles and a pass breakup. I respect Bryce Young for how well he played in Tiger Stadium last year, but I have never before been so certain a team drafted the wrong quarterback so fast. And they traded a bounty of picks to get him. Yikes, Panthers.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Colts 10 at Patriots 6 (in Germany)

Davon Godchaux had a team-leading eight tackles while Jalen Mills had three. Watching Mac Jones Is funnier than most stand up comedians these days.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Texans 30 at Bengals 27

After one drive it was looking like a Good Joe Burrow Game!... then the Bengals punted five possessions in a row... then he looked like LSU Joe on an incredible 65-yard TD pass to Ja’Marr Chase!!!... then he threw back-to-back interceptions in the fourth quarter... then his defense gave him a chance to win the game and he threw a beautiful touchdown on third and goal!... that Tyler Boyd dropped. Joe ultimately finished 27/40 for 347 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs. It’s certainly more entertaining than it was in September! Chase, dealing with back pains from a hard fall last week, caught five passes for 124 yards and the aforementioned jaw-dropping touchdown.

If you watch the film, Burrow really did look like his vintage self, he just got reckless down two scores in the second half. And again, he should have had a go-ahead touchdown.

This game was also great for LSU fans because it saw the long-awaited return of Derek Stingley Jr. Here is every play where he was matchup against Chase!

Ja’Marr Chase vs Derek Stingley Jr • week 10 pic.twitter.com/av13Wu6tPZ — Football Feen (@f00tballfeen) November 12, 2023

With the Texans offense becoming a force of nature under C.J. Stroud, Stingley’s return could shore up their defense and make them a legit AFC contender.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Packers 19 at Steelers 23

Patrick Peterson had two tackles and a pass breakup. Real shitty news as Kwon Alexander’s season ended with a torn Achilles. After Al Woods two weeks ago that makes two veteran guys suffering the same devastating injury in the twilight of their careers.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Titans 6 at Buccaneers 20

Devin White had four tackles and a sack. Trey Palmer caught two passes for 21 yards. Kristian Fulton made one tackle. Arden Key played but did not record any stats.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Browns 33 at Ravens 31

Odell Beckham Jr. only caught one pass, but it’s fine because it went for a 40-yard TD!

HIM



Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/M02VhpC516 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 12, 2023

Patrick Queen had nine tackles and Grant Delpit had six with a pass breakup. Ethan Pocic continues to center.

NFLSU Score: 8/10

Sains 19 at Vikings 27

Danielle Hunter had two tackles and a sack. Tyrann Mathieu had a season high eight tackles. Justin Jefferson is nearing a return and with the emergence of Josh Dobbs, I feel good that he won’t miss a beat.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

49ers 34 at Jaguars 3

K’Lavon Chaisson had one tackle.

NFLSU Score: 1/10

Falcons 23 at Cardinals 25

The BJ Ojularisance is upon us! The rookie had a massive game with eight tackles and TWO sacks! So awesome to see.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Lions 41 at Chargers 38

Will Clapp continues to start at center. Seems like the offense was okay in L.A.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Giants 17 at Cowboys 49

Damone Clark had four tackles, which is somehow tied for a team-high. Cor’Dale Flott had two tackles and a pass breakup.

NFLSU Score: 3/10

Commanders 26 at Seahawks 29

Jamal Adams had five tackles. Damien Lewis guarded.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Jets 12 at Raiders 16

No thank you!

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Broncos 24 at Bills 22

Reid Ferguson long snapped and made a hard tackle on a punt that sparked a mini-scuffle. Long snappers athletes too! Lloyd Cushenberry III is an athlete too because he played every snap at center.

This game was hilariously dumb. Perfect. No notes.

NFLSU Score: 3/10