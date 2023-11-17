Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Georgia State

The LSU Tigers host the Panthers of Georgia State as the Heisman candidacy for Jayden Daniels begins to heat up!

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more. A 1-2 record last week as we look to get a 3-0 this time around.

2023 Record, 15-15.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 LSU OVER 34.5 First Half Total

Let’s ride another first half bet as we think LSU can have a seventh game of 48 points or more and this allows for a majority of them to come in the first thirty minutes of action.

Simple enough, right? Daniels, Nabers and Thomas Jr plus the running backs should be enough to keep the action high and get us a sweep this week.

2 LSU -15 First Half Spread

A hopefully easy spread to hit after the first. That way we can enjoy the game after it hits and see Jayden Daniels light up for his Heisman candidacy. If this is to hit we need some quick action and big plays almost immediately. I do not foresee a problem there given GSU’s defense has given up over 40 points in each of their last three games.

The odds are standard at -110 over at Ceasers, we can get a nice win.

3 Malik Nabers OVER 70.5 Yards

The elite stay elite and we like a Nabers to eclipse this total this week. With Georgia State being 120th in the nation in defense, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, this game could get one sided fairly quickly and that bodes well for us.

This is the Prize Picks choice, use code PR-FLCK5IA for a $25 bonus match.

Final score prediction: LSU 59-7 Georgia State

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions.

Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!