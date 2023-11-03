Three Very Specific Predictions for LSU vs Alabama

The LSU Tigers visit Tuscaloosa as the game of the week involves the Tigers!

From third down efficacy, player props, team defense/offense numbers and more, we will have a little bit of everything as we enter this game.

Last season we ended with a positive record and we will look to do so once more. A 1-2 record last week as we look to get a 3-0 this time around.

2023 Record, 12-12.

Today, we take a look at predicting three specific areas for the team. Remember these are bold predictions. (All stats via CFBSTATS)

1 Jayden Daniels OVER 350.5 Pass+Rush Yds

Is this a little risky, yes, but scared money don’t make money. Give us a typical Daniels game and we could hit this with ease. Alabama’s defense is good, but this is the moment for Daniels to prove he is Heisman material and with the eyes of the nation in tow, I think he can hit this.

The combination of passing and rush yards give me peace that he can have say 260-280 passing and the rest rushing. Along those same lines, there is a wide variety of combinations that give us this over. Take it and run.

This is the Prize Picks choice, use code PR-FLCK5IA for a $25 bonus match.

2 Game Total OVER 61.5

No. More. Unders. I have learned my lesson and given the two less than elite defenses, we love the over here. Is it high, yes, but I’ve had enough of rooting for unders and will take the over with a en fuego Jayden Daniels and a chip on his shoulder Jalen Milroe, give me the OVER.

The odds are standard at -112 over at DKSB we can get a nice win.

3 Mason Taylor OVER 26.5 Yards Receiving

Tight end appreciators stand up! With this one here we expect a ton of attention to be payed on the two elite LSU receivers and that could give many one on one spots for Taylor.

l want to believe the tight end use will be heavy as the middle of the field could be exposed and Daniels will want to take advantage of that.

Final score prediction: LSU 41-38 Alabama

That will do it for this week’s very specific predictions.

Let us know what you think and give us some of your own!