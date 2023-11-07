Kickoff Times for Florida, Georgia State Announced

I’m sorry to report this, but the football season is drawing to a close.

LSU’s got three games remaining in the regular season, all of which will be at home, and we know that the next two games will kick off under the Tiger Stadium lights.

Saturday’s game against Florida will kickoff at 6:30 on SEC Network, while next Saturday’s game against Georgia State will kick at 7:00 and be carried on ESPN2.

CBS exercised its six day option last week, as they awaited the results of Georgia-Missouri and LSU-Alabama. Thanks to LSU’s 42-28 defeat at the hand of the Tide, CBS is gonna head to CoMo for Tennessee-Missouri, while Ole Miss-Georgia gets the primetime treatment on ESPN.

This Saturday’s times and carriers are listed below:

* 2:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Missouri, CBS*

6 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Georgia, ESPN

* 6:30 p.m. CT – Florida at LSU, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT – Alabama at Kentucky, ESPN

11 a.m. CT – Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC Network

3 p.m. CT – Auburn at Arkansas, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Mississippi State at Texas A&M, ESPN2

Next weekend is the annual SEC-SoCon challenge and the times/networks for these games is listed below:

11 a.m. CT – ULM at Ole Miss, SEC Network

11 a.m. CT – UT Chattanooga at Alabama, ESPN+/SECN+

11 a.m. CT – Southern Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN+/SECN+

11 a.m. CT – Abilene Christian at Texas A&M, ESPN+/SECN+

2:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Tennessee, CBS

3 p.m. CT – New Mexico State at Auburn, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Florida at Missouri, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Florida International at Arkansas, ESPNU

7 p.m. CT – Georgia State at LSU, ESPN2

These games are disgusting but hey it’s football. Barely.