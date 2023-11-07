Tigers Drop to 19 in CFP Poll

Tuesday evening the second College Football Playoff rankings came out and LSU (6-3) unsurprisingly took a tumble after getting beaten by Alabama over the weekend.

LSU dropped to No. 19 in this week’s poll. The Tigers are the highest ranked three-loss team. So they have that going for them which is nice. I suppose there’s a world where LSU finishes the regular season at 9-3 and sneaks into a New Year’s Six bowl a la 2018, but they’ll need a lot of help to get there. LSU will, of course, also need to win out which seems likely but the injury to Jayden Daniels makes things a little dicey.

As for the CFP at large there wasn’t a whole lot of changes at the top. In fact the top eight remains the same with Ohio State leading the way followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama.

This week’s CFP Poll is as follows: