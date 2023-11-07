 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tigers Drop to 19 in CFP Poll

A distant chance at the New Years Six? Ehh...probably not

By Zach Junda
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Alabama Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday evening the second College Football Playoff rankings came out and LSU (6-3) unsurprisingly took a tumble after getting beaten by Alabama over the weekend.

LSU dropped to No. 19 in this week’s poll. The Tigers are the highest ranked three-loss team. So they have that going for them which is nice. I suppose there’s a world where LSU finishes the regular season at 9-3 and sneaks into a New Year’s Six bowl a la 2018, but they’ll need a lot of help to get there. LSU will, of course, also need to win out which seems likely but the injury to Jayden Daniels makes things a little dicey.

As for the CFP at large there wasn’t a whole lot of changes at the top. In fact the top eight remains the same with Ohio State leading the way followed by Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Washington, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama.

This week’s CFP Poll is as follows:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Georgia
  3. Michigan
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Penn State
  11. Louisville
  12. Oregon State
  13. Tennessee
  14. Missouri
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Kansas
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Utah
  19. LSU
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Arizona
  22. Iowa
  23. Tulane
  24. North Carolina
  25. Kansas State

