Men’s Hoops Cruises in Season Opener

Who would have thought the one team to not disappoint LSU fans over the weekend would be the men’s basketball team?

After the football team got walloped by Alabama, and the women’s hoops team got upset by Colorado, the men’s team may as well be the Jordan era Bulls thanks to a dominant 106-60 win over Mississippi Valley State.

Nevada transfer Will Baker scored a career-best 29 points, while Vanderbilt transfer and Baton Rouge native Jordan Wright had 12 points and four steals. Daimion Collins, a Kentucky transfer, and Tyrell Ward each scored 11 points.

Is this win over an overmatched SWAC program a sign that LSU is back? Probably not. But remember last year’s team struggled to beat schools like Kansas City, Wofford, and UT Arlington. This program needs all the wins they can get as they continue to rebuild.

Dominating these buy-games is what you’re supposed to do and LSU took care of business. Up next they’ll play Nicholls before heading to Charleston to partake in the Charleston Classic.