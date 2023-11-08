NFLSU Week 9 Recap

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season was one of the best ones yet for LSU fans. Tons of guys making plays across the league, just like the good old days. Let’s break it all down.

Titans 16 at Steelers 20

Kristian Fulton and Patrick Peterson each broke up a pass to go with Fulton’s five tackles and Peterson’s three. But the star of the show was Kwon Alexander, who sealed the game with his first interception in two years.

KWON ALEXANDER SEALS THE WIN FOR THE STEELERS



He also had two tackles.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Dolphins 14 at Chiefs 21

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was out with an illness, so our only action is two Duke Riley tackles and some Blake Ferguson long snaps.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Seahawks 3 at Ravens 37

Odell Beckham Jr. caught five passes for 56 yards and his first touchdown as a Raven. Did it come from the backup QB in garbage time? Who cares. Let’s enjoy it!

Patrick Queen had six tackles and Jamal Adams had three. Damien Lewis played every snap at guard.

NFLSU Score: 7/10

Cardinals 0 at Browns 27

Grant Delpit was all over the field again with a game-high 10 tackles (eight solo!) with half credit for a sack. BJ Ojulari continues to get more snaps, racking up four tackles. Ethan Pocic played every snap at center.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Bears 17 at Saints 24

Tyrann Mathieu had six tackles and a pass breakup. Foster Moreau caught one pass for 23 yards. Was nice to see one Louisiana football team get defensive stops.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Buccaneers 37 at Texans 39

Devin White had nine tackles and a massive sack. Trey Palmer caught three passes for 51 yards. Austin Deculus played one snap on offense and three on special teams. When you barely win by two every snap matters so good work Austin!

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Vikings 31 at Falcons 28

Danielle Hunter had nine tackles while Jaquelin Roy and Jay Ward each had one. Ed Ingram played every snap to block a QB who had been with the Vikings for five days and still won the game.

NFLSU Score: 5/10

Rams 3 at Packers 20

Rare NFLSU Week 9 L.

NFLSU Score: 0/10

Commanders 20 at Patriots 17

Davon Godchaux had a great game with nine tackles while Jalen Mills had two. Patriots fans on Twitter were very upset that Kayshon Boutte was inactive.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Colts 27 at Panthers 13

DJ Chark caught two passes for nine yards and Carolina’s only TD of the day. Terrace Marshall Jr. didn’t catch any passes, but you know who did? Stephen Sullivan with four for 28 yards! On the defensive side Donte Jackson had five tackles and Deion Jones had one. It’s a shame the Panthers ruined all the NFLSU talent they have by trading up to draft the worse quarterback in last year’s draft.

NFLSU Score: 6/10

Giants 6 at Raiders 30

Cor’Dale Flott had four tackles.

NFLSU Score: 2/10

Cowboys 23 at Eagles 28

Damone Clark had a game-high 11 tackles. You love to see it.

NFLSU Score: 4/10

Bills 18 at Bengals 24

Four straight wins with the last three against playoff teams? Yeah the Bengals are back. Joe Burrow was deadly efficient again, going 31/44 for 348 yards with 2 TDs and 0 INTs. He would have had three TDs, but Ja’Marr Chase dropped one early. He finished with four catches for 41 yards. Reid Ferguson snapped for the Bills. Maybe they would finally beat playoff teams if they activated Playoff Lenny and his massive thighs.

“What days do you train lower body?”



NFLSU Score: 8/10

Chargers 27 at Jets 6

Will Clapp played every snap at center again. Shitty news on the Jets side as Al Woods is lost for the season with a torn Achilles. Surely the most important member of the New York Jets to suffer that injury this season. At 36 years old you have to at least wonder if that could be a career for him. We’ll wait and see and hope for the best!

NFLSU Score: 2/10