Tigers Lose First Game of Season, Fall to #1 South Carolina 88-64

Sunday afternoon the defending champ South Carolina Gamecocks reminded LSU and the women’s college basketball world they’re on top for a reason.

Carolina emphatically protected their home court by blasting LSU 88-64. South Carolina remains unbeaten (25-0, 12-0) and have won 31 in a row dating back to last year while LSU suffered their first loss of the season (23-1, 11-1).

It was always going to be a tough ask for LSU to beat a team as good as South Carolina on the road and LSU just isn’t ready. Not yet at least. South Carolina’s too big, too strong, too fast, and—most importantly—too deep.

LSU got down 18-2 to start the game and while the Tigers fought there was no chance they were ever going to climb out of that hole. LSU got to within three, 28-25, with 5:26 remaining in the second quarter, but South Carolina was able to push its lead back up to 10 in the second half, and LSU was never able to get any closer than five points.

Alexis Morris led the way for LSU with 23 points; meanwhile Angel Reese was held to 16 points and four rebounds, snapping her school-record streak of 23 games with a double-double. No other Tiger scored double-digit points and the LSU bench was outscored by South Carolina’s 34-15. In fact Carolina’s backup center Kamilla Cardoso outscored LSU’s bench by herself with an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double.

While the loss stings it’s hardly an indictment on what Kim Mulkey’s built in a little under two years at LSU. These Tigers just aren’t experienced or deep enough to go on the road and beat a historically great South Carolina team in their house. There’s no shame in that.

But if the Mulkey and her staff keep LSU at the current trajectory they’re on, it won’t be long before LSU’s winning these kind of games.