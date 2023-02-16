NFLSU 2022 Season in Review

Another NFL season has come and gone. It was an eventful one and ask you’d come to expect, LSU players dominated at every position. Before we get into looking back at the entire season, let’s take a look at how the final game ended up.

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs 38 at Eagles 35

Yes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was inactive. Yes, there wasn’t an LSU player on the field of play. But you know what? We don’t care. I was right about what I said every week that as much as the Philadelphia Eagles looked like far and away the best team in the NFL, they would not win the Super Bowl without an LSU player on the roster. Sorry but them’s the facts! Try to draft BJ Ojulari and give it another shot next year, Birds.

Even though 2022 was a disappointing year for Clyde, it’s pretty cool he has now won championships at the state, college and professional level.

State Champion

National Champion

Super Bowl Champion



The Path to Championships goes through Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/icd54OetEc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 13, 2023

Now as we look back on the season, here is 2022’s All-NFLSU Team that we selected at the end of the regular season.

OFFENSE

QB: Joe Burrow (CIN)

RB: Leonard Fournette (TB)

WR: Justin Jefferson (MIN), Ja’Marr Chase (CIN), Russell Gage (TB)

TE: Foster Moreau (LV)

OT: La’el Collins (CIN), Saahdiq Charles (WAS)

G: Damien Lewis (SEA), Ed Ingram (MIN)

C: Ethan Pocic (CLE)

DEFENSE

EDGE: Danielle Hunter (MIN), Arden Key (JAX)

INT: Al Woods (SEA), Davon Godchaux (NE)

LB: Devin White (TB), Patrick Queen (BAL), Kwon Alexander (NYJ)

CB: Patrick Peterson (MIN), Derek Stingley Jr. (HOU)

S: Tyrann Mathieu (NO), Grant Delpit (CLE)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Cade York (CLE)

P: nobody :(

KR: Stephen Sullivan (CAR)

PR: Jarvis Landry (NO)

Special Teamer: Racey McMath (TEN)

LS: Reid Ferguson (BUF)

AWARDS

MVP: Justin Jefferson (MIN)

There’s no debate here. Jets had a monster season catching 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight TDs. The league’s Offensive Player of the Year also made what is pretty much unanimously considered the Play of the Year.

Offensive Player of the Year: Joe Burrow (CIN)

Joe proved his breakout 2021 was no fluke. After a rough start which we will attribute to his appendectomy during training camp, Burrow finished the year with 4,475 passing yards, a 68.3 completion percentage, 35 passing TDs, 5 rushing TDs and 12 interceptions. He was also only sacked 41 times for 259 yards, which seems better compared to the 51 sacks for 370 yards in 2021. Burrow led the Bengals to back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history and established the team as a playoff contender for years to come.

Defensive Player of the Year: Devin White (TB)

Though he had some struggles in the middle of the season, White put up gaudy numbers for the Tampa defense, finishing 2022 with 124 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Comeback Player of the Year: Damone Clark (DAL)

After undergoing spinal surgery before the 2022 draft, it looked like Clark was going to essentially be a medical redshirt as a rookie, causing him to slide to the fifth round. Then he miraculously hit the field in late October, where he earned a spot in the tenacious Dallas defense. He finished his shortened rookie campaign with 47 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Cade York (CLE)

I don’t care if he’s technically special teams, he scores points! That’s offense to me. The only other option was Tyrion Davis-Price who had 99 rushing yards on the season. So I’m giving it to Cade.

Rookie kicker Cade York gives Cleveland the lead from 58 yards out!



: #CLEvsCAR on CBS

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/4gWBg2qtZo pic.twitter.com/xOX3uRgBW4 — NFL (@NFL) September 11, 2022

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Derek Stingley Jr. (HOU)

The only problem with Sting’s rookie season was the only thing he struggled with at LSU: availability. He missed the Texans’ last eight games due to a hamstring strain, but when he played he was as advertised. In 309 coverage snaps he didn’t allow a single touchdown. he also got an interception and a sack to go with his 43 tackles and five pass breakups.

NFLSU Games of the Year

5. Divisional Round: Bengals 27 at Bills 10

This game was not very close and did not feature a great performance from Tre’Davious White, but it solidified Joe Burrow as that dude. While last year’s Super Bowl run could be written off as fluky, this win proved Burrow will be a force in the NFL postseason for years to come. He threw for 242 yards and 2 TDs in snow, with 61 of those yards and one of those TDs going to Ja’Marr Chase. In just three seasons Joe Burrow has doubled the number of playoff victories in Bengals history, and we can’t wait to see what comes next.

4. Week 10: Vikings 33 at Bills 30 (OT)

Normally I believe the top games should be games where both teams lined the field with LSU Tigers, but this was the game where Justin Jefferson had 193 yards, a TD and one of the greatest catches ever. Then you realize Danielle Hunter had a sack and Patrick Peterson had TWO interceptions including the game-clincher. Yeah, this was absolutely one of the best games of the year for LSU fans.

3. Week 4: Vikings 28 at Saints 25 (in London)

Justin Jefferson exploded for 147 yards and a TD, Tyrann Mathieu snagged his first interception as a Saints, Jervis Landry caught a critical two-point conversion and Patrick Peterson and Danielle Hunter played stingy defense. There was something for everybody here!

2. Week 15: Bengals 34 at Buccaneers 23

Comprehensive performance across the board in this one. Joe Burrow had 200 yards and 4 TDs, Ja’Marr Chase caught seven passes including a TD, Devin White had seven tackles, Leonard Fournette had 74 yards and Russell Gage caught two TDs. The way the game unfolded was also wildly entertaining.

1. Week 6: Bengals 30 at Saints 26

Every LSU fan circled this one on the calendar. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase returned to Louisiana and put on a show. Joe went 28/37 for 300 yards, 3 TDs and a magical rushing TD. Ja’Marr caught seven passes for 132 yards and 2 TDs, including a 60-yard game-winner. Tyrann Mathieu had three tackles and La’el Collins played left tackle. If Mathieu and Landry had both done something special in this game it may have been the greatest game in NFLSU history, but it can take solace in being the best of 2022.

So that’s it for the season! We now look ahead to 2023 where he hope for some better health for existing stars, a new team for Odell Beckham Jr, a strong a healthy Bengals O-line and some exciting new rookies to help out all those team with Tigerless rosters.

Also that Vikings-Bengals game. That shit better be prime time.