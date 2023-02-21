Paul Skenes Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Paul Skenes LSU debut was certainly one to be remembered and his efforts on Friday were recognized by the SEC.

Skenes was named the league’s pitcher of the week after throwing six shutout innings. Skenes struck out 12, the most by an LSU pitcher a season debut since 1995, and is the most Ks by any LSU pitcher since Landon Marceaux struck out 12 against South Carolina in 2021. Skenes only issued one walk and gave up three hits. It was about as perfect of a debut as you could have hoped for out of the highly sought after transfer from the Air Force Academy.

Paul Skenes — SEC Pitcher of the Week



https://t.co/HXuyoIK5jU pic.twitter.com/ZlpXASn0PJ — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 20, 2023

Skenes was also named the National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

The next time we’ll see Skenes take the bump is Friday afternoon against Kansas State. LSU will head to Round Rock this weekend to partake in the Round Rock Classic. They’ll play Kansas State on Friday, Iowa on Saturday, and Sam Houston State on Sunday.