Brian Polian Transitioning to Off the Field Role

In what’s possibly the least shocking news ever, LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian will move to an off-the-field role heading into 2023. Pete Thamel had the news first.

Sources: LSU special teams coordinator Brian Polian is transitioning to an off-field role at LSU where he’ll help manage the roster, NIL and the transfer portal in a GM-type role. With that move, LSU is searching for a new special teams coach. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 21, 2023

It should be noted that Polian is not leaving LSU entirely. As Thamel points out in his tweet, Polian will help “manage the roster, NIL, and the transfer portal in a GM-type role.” It makes sense for Polian to be a GM-type of person for LSU, he is the son of NFL Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian after all.

There’s no other way to describe Polian’s one year as LSU’s special teams coordinator other than “disaster.” Literally every single aspect of special teams was awful: the blocked kicks and muffed punts against Florida State, the botched opening kickoff against Tennessee and...whatever the hell happened against Georgia. I’m surely missing more but I’m in a good mood and I don’t want to dig too deep to remember stuff that’ll ruin my day.

Polian was the only on-field assistant to follow Kelly to LSU which honestly makes me surprised Kelly did make the move. I would have thought some kind of human emotions would get in the way, but there was just no way Kelly could’ve run it back with Polian as the special teams coordinator. I’m glad to see Kelly make that business decision.

I have no clue who Kelly will look at to fill the special teams coordinator job. But I do know that LSU’s special teams can’t possibly be worse than they were in 2022.