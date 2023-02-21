Tre’ Morgan Hits for the Cycle as Tigers Beat Southern 18-4

Despite getting down 4-0 in the top of the third inning, LSU (4-0) ripped off 18 unanswered runs to run-rule Southern Tuesday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

On a day where the offense erupted for 18 runs and 13 hits, it was junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan who had himself an afternoon to remember. Morgan hit for the cycle and did it in order too which is cool. Morgan singled in the second, doubled in the third, tripled in the fifth, and hit a three-run shot to the Diamond Deck in the sixth.

Morgan wasn’t the only one to have a big game at the plate. Freshman DH Bear Jones continues to mash and recorded his first career home run in the 4th inning and it was an absolute bomb.

Brayden Jobert also got in on the action with a three-run shot of his own in the fourth.

UCLA transfer Thatcher Hurd made his LSU debut and had a rough outing. Hurd only lasted two innings but was responsible for all four of Southern’s runs and also surrendered six hits and issued three walks. It was Hurd’s first start in nearly a year so I’m going to give him some grace.

Christian Little, however, absolutely slammed the door shut on Southern. Little came on in place of Hurd in the third inning and went 3.2 innings where only two batters reached first base. It’s only been two outings against inferior competition, but Little’s been awesome so far.

Up next LSU will head to Texas to play in the Karbach Round Rock Classic. The Tigers will play Kansas State on Friday at 2:00, Iowa on Saturday at noon, and close with Sam Houston State Sunday at 4:00. Watching these games will be a bit of a hassle however. You can stream all three games through D1Baseball.com but it will require a subscription. Individual day passes are $9.95, or you can subscribe for the entire weekend for $24.99. You can find more information here.