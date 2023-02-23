Finally Victorious: Hoops Beats Vandy 84-77

It’s over. We did it. The LSU men’s basketball team (13-15, 2-13) finally snapped its 14-game losing streak as the Tigers beat Vanderbilt 84-77.

KJ Williams had a season-high 35 points along with nine rebounds, and Adam Miller added 14 points.

There hasn’t been a lot to write about with this men’s basketball season. Err...not a lot of good stuff at least. LSU had a couple of decent non-conference wins, they played a really good Kansas State team tough, and even upset a top-10 Arkansas to open SEC play.

Since then? Man it’s been a miserable 50 days. At times this season they’ve been so bad I hadn’t even bothered recapping games. What can you say about a 40-point loss to Alabama? Or a 60-40 to Arkansas?

Shoutout to the, I don’t know, dozen of y’all who did go out last night. I can’t say I would have done the same.

This latest edition of LSU basketball is being played in front of tens of people!#LSU pic.twitter.com/KLa6X8ahnU — Grant Chachere (@ChachereGrant) February 22, 2023

But whatever man, the Tigers won! And let it be known that nobody—I repeat N O B O D Y—beats LSU 15 times in a row!

Up next LSU will travel to Oxford to take on the Rebs on Saturday. Could last night be the game that sparks LSU’s remarkable turn around to the SEC Tournament championship and then national championship???? Probably not but that’s why they play the games!