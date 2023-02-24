Women’s Basketball Back to Winning Ways

The LSU women’s basketball team took it on the chin against South Carolina on Super Bowl Sunday, but since then the Tigers are 3-0 in their last three.

LSU beat Ole Miss by 9 (69-60) last Thursday, Florida by 11 (90-79) on Sunday, and last night the Tigers beat Vandy by 19 (82-63). LSU’s improved their record to 26-1—14-1 in the conference—and with the win over Vanderbilt last night the Tigers clinched second place in the SEC, and will be the No. 2 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament. By earning the 2-seed, LSU also clinches a double-bye into next Friday’s quarterfinal round and, maybe most importantly, would not have to face South Carolina until the tournament final.

Speaking of 2-seeds, that’s exactly where LSU found itself in the final NCAA Tournament seeding reveal show. LSU found itself as the highest ranked two-seed, fifth overall, and is nipping on the heels of a one-seed. South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford, and Utah are all one seeds. If the Tournament started today, LSU would be heading out west to Seattle should they advance to the Sweet 16.

As Jarrett outlined yesterday, LSU’s probably going to have to win the SEC Tournament—and likely beat South Carolina—if they’re to get a one seed.

The regular season concludes Sunday in the PMAC. LSU will play Mississippi State Sunday evening at 5:00 and the game will be televised on SEC Network.