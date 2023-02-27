LSU demolishes Sam Houston to win Round Rock Classic

No.1 LSU finished its campaign at the Karbach Round Rock Classic in resounding fashion as the Tigers defeated Sam Houston by a score of 16-4.

After Saturday’s frustrating day at the plate in Saturday’s 12-4 loss against Iowa, LSU showed no mercy against Sam Houston as the Tigers had 23 hits on Sunday, including three home runs. LSU’s 23-hit total marked its most hits in a game since May 13, 2014, when the Tigers also collected 23 hits against Northwestern State in Baton Rouge.

“Tonight was our best game of the year,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “We had a goal of playing our best game so far, and we accomplished that. I’m thankful that our guys have been very coachable, and I’m excited for the future of this team.”

LSU improved its record to 6-1 while Sam Houston dropped to 5-3 on the year.

Due to LSU’s 12-run massacre of the Bearkats, the Tigers were awarded the Karbach Round Rock Classic championship belt.

Due to three teams – LSU, Iowa and Sam Houston – finishing 2-1 on the weekend, run differential became the determining factor. For LSU to win the belt, they needed to win by at least 11 runs to receive it. Anything under 11 runs, Iowa would’ve won the belt. If Sam Houston had won against LSU, Sam Houston would’ve won the belt because they finished undefeated.

Outfielder Dylan Crews was phenomenal in the game as he went 5-for-6 and had three doubles, four RBIs and four runs. He was named as the most valuable player of the Round Rock Classic and was named to the all-tournament team where he was joined by LSU teammates pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Brayden Jobert.

“Dylan Crews is the best player I’ve ever coached, and I had 14 former players play in the Major Leagues last year,” Johnson said. “That tells you how good he is. The talent is easy to see, the way the ball comes off the bat, the plays he makes in center field. What I’m most proud of is the way he continues to develop and be in control of himself when everyone in the park knows he’s the best player out there.”

Jobert had himself a day as well as he went 4-for-6 on the day along with two homers, a triple and five RBIs.

LSU drew first blood when Jobert hit a two-run home run off of Sam Houston starter Logan Hewitt (1-1) to give LSU a 2-0 lead in the first.

Hewitt only pitched the first two innings for Sam Houston and was charged with eight runs on nine hits.

The Tigers added eight runs over the next two innings. Shortstop Jordan Thompson hit an RBI single and Crews smacked a double down the left-field line scoring both Thompson and second baseman Gavin Dugas.

LSU’s Jobert smoked another two-run dinger to right field, which made the game 7-0.

Jones started the third inning with a literal bang. Jones hit the Tiger’s third home run of the game, which extended LSU’s ever-growing 8-0 lead. After two singles and a passed ball, Crews came up to bat and popped one up on the infield. However, the first baseman couldn’t read where the ball was landing and the ball dropped right in front of him, which allowed two runs to score to increase LSU’s lead to 10-0.

In the top of the fourth, left fielder Tre’ Morgan singled and Jones walked with Thompson heading to the plate. He poked a single through the right and SHSU right fielder Clayton Chadwick misplayed it, allowing Morgan and Jones to score with little stress. In just four innings of play, LSU’s gigantic lead sat at 12-0.

The Bearkats would respond in the bottom half of the fourth after four straight walks, which allowed Sam Houston to score its first run of the game. After Sam Houston’s Myles Jefferson hit a two-RBI single, the Bearkats narrowed the gap to 12-3.

LSU made it a 10-run game again in the top of the fifth after Crews smoked a double into the left-center field gap and Jobert’s third hit of the day drove in Crews from second. The Tigers led 13-3 after five innings.

LSU would add three more runs to the scoreboard down the stretch, while Sam Houston would bring in one run to account for the final score.

LSU will stay in Round Rock as the Tigers are only 20 minutes away from UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin where they will play Texas at 6:30 p.m. CT.