Tigers Finish Regular Season 27-1, Beat Miss State 74-59

The LSU women’s basketball team (27-1, 15-1) closed out the regular season the right way with a 74-59 win over Mississippi State Sunday afternoon.

The 27-1 mark tied the best regular season record in school history with the 2004-2005 Final Four team. LSU will finish in second place in the SEC for the second straight season.

LSU made history in more ways than one on Sunday. Not only did they tie the best regular season record in school history, but on senior day LSU played in front of 15,721 people which is the largest crowd in any event in PMAC history.

Stop me when you’ve heard this before, but Angel Reese was dominant. Reese had her fifth 20-20 game of the season, going for 23 points and 26 rebounds. It was also her 27th double-double of the season, which tied Sylvia Fowles mark for most double-doubles in a single season. Oh, and she made SEC history as the only player in women’s basketball history to have multiple games of 26+ rebounds.

SEC women's basketball players during the NCAA era with multiple 26+ rebound games:



Angel Reese



Reese was honored by the SEC as a co-player of the week and was also named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist.

Up next for LSU: the SEC Tournament. As the two-seed, LSU has a double-bye through the quarterfinal round. LSU will play Friday against the winner of #10 Auburn vs. #7 Georgia. LSU beat Auburn 84-54 on January 15 but had a much tougher game against Georgia, needing overtime to beat the Dawgs 82-77. Remember, LSU went one-and-done in last year’s SEC Tournament so don’t pencil in the Tigers to get their rematch with South Carolina just yet.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 P.M. Friday evening. The first, second, and third rounds will be carried on SEC Network, the semifinals will be on ESPNU, and the championship game will be on ESPN.