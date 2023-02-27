Dylan Crews Named SEC-Co Player of the Week

Fresh off of a dominant weekend in Texas, Dylan Crews was recognized by the SEC as the league’s co-player of the week. Crews shared the honor with Florida’s Jac Caglianone

Last week Crews went an absurd 10-14 (.714) with three doubles, seven RBIs, and scored nine runs. He was also voted the MVP of the Round Rock Classic after going 9-13 over the weekend. Just another day at the office for the future first round pick.

LSU went 2-1 this weekend, beating Kansas State 7-3, and Sam Houston State 16-4. The Tigers did suffer their first loss of the season, going down 12-4 to Iowa. Heck even in the loss against the Hawkeyes, Crews held up his end going 2-3 at the plate and drew two walks.

Maybe playing in Texas is a good luck charm for Crews? If so that’s good news for LSU because the Tigers are playing the Longhorns tomorrow evening in Austin. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 P.M., and you can watch the game on Longhorn Network.