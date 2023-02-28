Women’s Basketball Lands Four on All-SEC Teams

Now that the women’s basketball regular season has concluded the SEC unveiled its end of year awards and four Tigers took home accolades.

Freshman guard Flau’Jae Johnson was the big winner, taking home SEC Freshman of the Year honors. She’s the first Tiger to win the award since LaSondra Barrett did it in 2009. Johnson averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds and was recognized as the league’s freshman of the week three times. Sa’Myah Smith also landed on the All-Freshman team with Johnson.

Angel Reese got her fair share of accolades, too. Reese was named the league’s newcomer of the year and was both a First-Team All-SEC selection and made the All-Defensive team.

Reese however was not named the player of the year, that distinction went to South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston. I’m not saying I agree with the decision, especially considering Reese’s numbers blow Boston’s out the water (Reese averaged 23 points and 16 rebounds while Boston averaged 13 points and 9 rebounds) but Boston’s the best player on the best team in not only the SEC but the country. Never mind the fact that Boston’s team absolutely whipped Reese’s team by 20 points. Again, I don’t agree with the decision but I understand if the league wanted to kiss Boston’s ring.

Alexis Morris also joined Reese as a First-Team All-SEC selection.

The SEC Tournament begins Wednesday and will once again be held in Greenville, South Carolina. We won’t see LSU play until Friday evening as the Tigers, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, has a double-bye. LSU will play the winner of (10) Auburn vs. (7) Georgia.