Tigers Rally to Stay Undefeated, Beat Georgia 82-77 in Overtime

LSU (22-0, 10-0) played its worst game of the season and still came out victorious. That in itself is worth celebrating.

For the first time this season, LSU went into the fourth quarter trailing. Down by as many as nine points, LSU was able dig deep and claw out an 82-77 overtime win over Georgia last night.

LSU had its worst night shooting Thursday (35 percent) and its worst night defending (Georgia shot 54 percent). But LSU did the dirty work needed to pull off a rally: +19 on the offensive glass, and shot 45 free throws, making 28.

“I can’t tell you we won because of this (free throws) – I can’t do that,” Kim Mulkey said. “I’d have to go back and evaluate the game. Even though we got to the foul line a lot, and that is hard to do against a zone, you’ve got to make your free throws. We missed 17 free throws.”

“We, I guess you would say, made just enough plays at the right time to pull out a victory.”

Angel Reese, once again, had a double-double going for 23 points and 14 rebounds. Alexis Morris had 15 points and was clutch with seven points in overtime, including the go ahead three with less than a minute to go.

No matter how good a team is, one off night can ruin a season. A bad night could cost a team a winning streak, a postseason spot, or even a championship. Ask the 2007 Patriots or the 2020-2021 Gonzaga men’s hoops team how costly one bad night is.

But these Tigers showed some fight and beat back the one bad night. Hopefully this is the one and only bad night the Tigers have this season. And if it isn’t, they showed they have the talent and resilience to not go down without a fight.

Next up LSU goes on the road to take on Texas A&M Sunday afternoon (1:00 P.M., ESPN2) before the big one: next Sunday, February 12, at #1 South Carolina.