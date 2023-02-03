LSU Doesn’t Add any High School Signees on National Signing Day

It’s official folks: Brian Kelly has lost control of the LSU football program. It’s over. Dead. Buried. Game over, man game over.

I’m sorry to report that LSU signed zero (0) high school players on Wednesday’s National Signing Day...

okay fine it was on purpose. But it was fun to have a good ole melt, right?

Because of the December Early Signing Period, the old national signing day on the first Wednesday of February has lost basically all of its luster. Many teams, LSU included, take care of business in December. The Tigers signed all 25 of its high school players in December and weren’t seriously chasing anyone else for the February window.

Instead, LSU is leaving its remaining five spots open for transfers when the next transfer window opens (May 1-May 15). LSU’s class ranks 6th overall in the 247 Composite while its transfer list is ranked first. Raise the banner!

We don’t know the official dates for spring practices just yet, but it should be starting sometime in March. Until then focus your attention on baseball, softball, basketball (the women, not the men), gym, and beach volleyball if you need your fix of LSU athletics.