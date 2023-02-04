Basketball Loses...Again

I’m going to be completely transparent with y’all: I had actually started writing this story a few days ago after LSU lost to Missouri on Wednesday night 87-77. But my grad school obligations got in the way and I couldn’t finish it.

But I glanced at the schedule, saw LSU was playing Alabama on Saturday and thought to myself “yeah...this title and dek will probably still be correct if you hold off.”

That ended up being the case. LSU dropped yet another game, their 10th straight, losing 79-69 to Alabama. It has now been 37 days since the Tigers (12-11, 1-9) have won. The conference opener win over Arkansas feels like it’s from a different lifetime.

Can a team improve even as a losing streak extends into double-digits? Maybe. Remember this very same Alabama team beat LSU by 40 three weeks ago. Today they “only” lost by 10! The Tigers covered!

But seriously, LSU is looking better even if the results aren’t there yet. Between January 7 and January 24, LSU had more games scoring in the 40s (two) than in the 60s (1). But over the past three games LSU has scored 68, 77, and 69 points. That’s not exactly 2016 Golden State Warriors offensive efficiency but it’s progress.

Up next LSU travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Wednesday night at The Hump. Tipoff is set for 8:00 and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.