WATCH: Cam Thomas Scores Career-High 44 Points

Things aren’t all bad when it comes to LSU men’s basketball past, present, or future.

Former Tiger Cam Thomas scored a career-best 44 points last night and his Brooklyn Nets needed every last point to hold off the Washington Wizards 125-123.

Thomas did his damage in 29 minutes off the bench and scored 19 points in the fourth quarter. Thomas helped Brooklyn overcome a 23-point deficit. He shot 16-23 and added six rebounds plus five assists. In short, it was the best game of his young NBA career. At 21-years-old, he became the third youngest player in NBA history to score 40+ points off the bench.

Thomas has a chance to really establish himself in Brooklyn now that Kyrie Irving has requested a trade and is reportedly willing to sit out the rest of the season if those demands are not met. The NBA’s trade deadline is this Thursday at 3:00 P.M. ET. Brooklyn will sit Irving until a trade materializes which could open the door for Thomas to stake his claim as a big part of the Nets’ future.