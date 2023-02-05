Tigers Improve to 23-0, Beat Texas A&M 72 to 66

The #3 Tigers of LSU wrapped up a brutal three game in six day stretch with yet another win as LSU improved to 23-0 and 11-0 in the SEC.

LSU took care of Texas A&M 72-66 Sunday afternoon in College Station. Angel Reese had her third 20/20 game of the season with 26 points and 22 rebounds, while Alexis Morris scored 22.

For a game LSU never trailed in the Tigers didn’t look their best. LSU beat these very same Aggies by 40 on January 5 but today saw a 17-point lead get trimmed all the way down to a slim 44-40 advantage. But to LSU’s credit, they never let Texas A&M get it to a one-possession game and LSU would push its lead back to as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Winning masks all deficiencies but make no mistake LSU is far from a flawless team. The Tigers turned it over 17 times and got virtually nothing (seven points) from its bench. Again, maybe it’s just fatigue catching up to LSU; they played Tennessee last Monday, had to rally to beat Georgia in overtime Thursday night and had to travel to A&M today. They’ll get a much deserved week off to recover before their next game and y’all it is a big one.

Up next for LSU: next Sunday at No. 1 South Carolina.