Link Gumbo: What a time to be Tigah Fan

Dregs? What Dregs? How lucky are we to have a year round school to cheer for. I can’t tell you how excited I am about our Women’s basketball team, our Baseball team, our recruiting cycle, and our players showing out in the Pro Bowl, Playoffs and Senior Bowl.

We have an undefeated WBB team filled with Bad Asses. With the number one player in the state of Louisiana set to join them next year and only make them better. We are reliving the Seimone Augustus/Sylvia Fowles days. And the biggest game on the WBB calendar now takes place Sunday, leading into the Super Bowl. They will be rested and they will put up a fight.

And how about baseball just RACKING UP on pre season rankings and player accolades. New Money Tennessee made a lot of noise last year (only to fizzle out before Omaha) and you think they would carry that momentum. In a sense, they did, as they finally realized you are allowed to build stands in the outfield like the rest of the country. And they will need those stands, to catch all the balls TOMMY MFing TANKS is gonna hit into them!

And speaking of fizzles, what a pleasant experience Signing Day was. When you wrap up your top targets early and then fill massive needs in the portal you can afford a slow morning on NSD. Great recruiting leads to that, and BK showed he had the chops. It helps when your players shine in the Senior Bowl and them fill up the timeline of recruits with imagery from the Pro Bowl and NFL playoffs. That always seems to make a difference.

What a time. WHAT. A. TIME.

We may be headed to a #1 vs #2 match up

No. 3 LSU Remains Unbeaten At Texas A&M, 72-66 – LSU (lsusports.net)

I don’t expect us to win. I also don’t expect us to be intimidated. Just getting to this status is a boondoggle as it will draw eyes of recruits. In an era of incredible hires, only one candidate is on pace to get a court named after her.

I can’t wait to see this man cook

Despite adding elite talent in college baseball, LSU’s most important move was in its staff (247sports.com)

Our bats are gonna sizzle, but teams that make it to Omaha have their pitching situated. That’s all I want, figure out who we have to start and then blitz them with the middle rotation, then figure out your closer. I don’t think I can trust anyone more with this than this man.

Why did I emphasize Kayshon so much when we had Malik?

Who’s the SEC’s top returning receiver in 2023? Why it’s Juice Wells vs. Malik Nabers for WR1 (saturdaydownsouth.com)

But the flip side to that is how will Malik look without Kayshon on the other side getting brackets and respect from the boundary corner?

A deep dive into why we have to rely on the portal still yet

Looking back at LSU’s 2019 class: Clear misses, untapped potential and the few successes - The Athletic

You can’t call a class a miss when it has 7 NFL players on it. You can blame the coaching when half of these prospects transfer out. This is gross negligence in terms of roster management