NFLSU: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Activated from IR for Super Bowl 57

LSU’s streak of having a former player compete in a Super Bowl is alive and well.

Former Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated from the Injured Reserve list by the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of their matchup with Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57 (Sunday, 5:30 P.M., FOX). Edwards-Helaire has been on IR since suffering a high ankle sprain in Kansas City’s win over the Chargers on November 20

While Edwards-Helaire will be available for the Chiefs, it remains to be seen how big of a role he’ll have Super Bowl Sunday. Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco and Jercik McKinnon have both seemingly overtaken Edwards-Helaire on the depth chart.

This year Edwards-Helaire was limited to just 71 carries for 302 yards and three touchdowns; he’s also caught 17 passes for 151 yards.

This is the second Super Bowl Edwards-Helaire will be part of. As a rookie, Edwards-Helaire was with Kansas City when the Chiefs made it to Super Bowl 55 but lost to Tampa Bay 31-9.