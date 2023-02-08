Cam Thomas Continues to Make NBA History

Better enjoy that scoring record while you have it, LeBron James because Cam Thomas is coming for your ass.

Thomas made history last night as he scored 40 for the third consecutive game. Thomas became the youngest player in NBA history with three consecutive games of 40 or more points, breaking the record previously held by Allen Iverson in 1997.

Thomas scored a career-best 44 points Saturday night against Washington, and then set a new career-best Monday with 47 points against the Clippers. Last night Thomas “only” had 43 against the Suns.

3 straight 40+ point games for Cam Thomas. The youngest to do it in NBA history



43 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST



For more, download the NBA app:

https://t.co/WFdLNEjikq pic.twitter.com/8PzRKmWvTp — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

Cam’s averaging 44 points over these last three games and shooting 56 percent from the field (42-75). The three ball’s been kind to Thomas as he’s hit 14 of 25, is it too late to get him into next weekend’s three-point contest??? But the most encouraging part about Thomas’s run as of late is he’s making an impact in other ways besides scoring: he’s grabbed 15 rebounds and handed out 11 assists over the last three games.

Cam Thomas in his last 3 games:



44 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST

47 PTS | 4 REB | 3 AST

43 PTS | 5 REB | 3 AST



He's the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 points in 3 straight games pic.twitter.com/Hsi0NuytaY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2023

At the time of this writing, Cam has scored 954 points in his NBA career. He needs 37,436 to catch LeBron James. As long as Cam continues to average 40 for the next 851 games he’ll catch LeBron 10 years from now.