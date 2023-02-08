2023 LSU Baseball TV/Viewing Schedule Announced

For the ninth year in a row you’ll be able to watch all of LSU’s regular season baseball games in some sort of capacity.

The TV/streaming schedule was announced yesterday and every single game can either be streamed online or watched on TV.

First let’s start with the good stuff: 12 games will be carried on TV (seven on SEC Network, three on ESPN2, and one on both ESPNU and Longhorn Network). The 12 TV games are:

@ Texas: March 28 (LHN)

Vs. Arkansas: March 24-26 (3/24 and 26 on ESPN2, 3/25 on SEC Network)

Vs. Tennessee: March 30 and 31 (3/30 on ESPNU, 3/31 on SEC Network)

@ South Carolina: April 8 (SEC Network)

Vs. Kentucky: April 13 (SEC Network)

@ Ole Miss: April 22 (ESPN2)

Vs. Alabama: April 28 (SEC Network)

@ Auburn: May 6 (SEC Network)

Vs. Mississippi State: May 12 (SEC Network)

Once again the entire SEC Tournament will be carried on either the SEC Network or ESPN2.

As for the remaining games, 39 games can be streamed via SEC Network+; the April 11 and May 2 games against Tulane and Southeastern will be on ESPN+; and the three games LSU will play in the Round Rock Classic (February 24 vs. Kansas State, February 25 vs. Iowa, and February 26 vs. Sam Houston State) can be streamed via D1Baseball.com.