NFLSU: Nine Tigers Invited to 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine is on the horizon and nine former Tigers were invited to Indianapolis to show off their skills for the 32 teams.

Kayshon Boutte (WR)

Jaray Jenkins (WR)

Anthony Bradford (OL)

Micah Baskerville (LB)

BJ Ojulari (LB/DE)

Jaquelin Roy (DL)

Ali Gaye (DE)

Mekhi Garner (DB)

Jay Ward (DB)

LSU will be the third-most represented program at Indy trailing only Alabama (13) and Georgia (12).

The Combine runs from February 28 through March 6. Defensive linemen and linebackers will do their individual drills on March 2; defensive backs will go on March 3; QBs, wide receivers and tight ends on March 4; and running backs/offensive linemen will wrap up drills on March 5.

You can watch the Combine on NFL Network if you’re into that type of stuff.