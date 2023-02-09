NFLSU: Justin Jefferson Wins 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Justin Jefferson’s 2022 season is going to be one that’ll be remembered.

The third-year star led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809) which also doubled as Minnesota Vikings single-season records; he made his third Pro Bowl in as many years, was an unanimous first-team All-Pro. Now he has one more accolade to add to his 2022 season: league Offensive Player of the Year.

The Path To Greatness @JJettas2 is the Offensive Player of the Year #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/MueJya1Sy9 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 10, 2023

Jefferson’s the second former Tiger to be named NFL Offensive Player of the Year joining Bert Jones in 1976 (shoutout to our friends @VintageLSUFTB for catching that).

With every year that passes the legacy of the 2019 LSU offense grows. We really had the 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (Ja’Marr Chase) and the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Jefferson, catching passes from Joe freakin’ Burrow. Two of the top-5 wide receivers in the world caught passes from a top-5 QB and all three of those dudes are on trajectories worthy of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. God what a time to be alive.

Anyway, congrats to Jets. Hopefully his 2023 season is as lucrative as this one.